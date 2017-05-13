The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Application Outsourcing Manager -Java

A leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry is looking for an application outsourcing manager in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide production support for the URS application
  • Hands-on manager who will monitor client processing cycles
  • Applying upgrades and fix packs
  • Provisioning within the application
  • Performance tuning and debugging errors

Requirements:

  • Java knowledge
  • Familiar with SSAE16 Audit process
  • Minimum 3-5 years in SQL Server
  • J2EE Web Server exposure
  • FTP knowledge
  • Able to write complex programs in Java, SQL and SAW/WPS
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • MUST be a US Citizen or Green Card holder

