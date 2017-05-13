Application Outsourcing Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $80 - $115 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 13th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Application Outsourcing Manager -Java
A leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry is looking for an application outsourcing manager in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Responsibilities:
- Provide production support for the URS application
- Hands-on manager who will monitor client processing cycles
- Applying upgrades and fix packs
- Provisioning within the application
- Performance tuning and debugging errors
Requirements:
- Java knowledge
- Familiar with SSAE16 Audit process
- Minimum 3-5 years in SQL Server
- J2EE Web Server exposure
- FTP knowledge
- Able to write complex programs in Java, SQL and SAW/WPS
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- MUST be a US Citizen or Green Card holder