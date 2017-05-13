Head of Quantitative Research - Proprietary Trading Firm





A proprietary trading firm focused on derivatives trading is looking to add a Head of Quantitative Research in 2017. They are willing to wait out a non-compete for this individual, as this is a strategic hire for the firm. Ideal candidates will come from trading firms and have experience with derivative products across multiple asset classes.



Requirements:



7 years of relevant experience conducting quantitative research for a trading firm, hedge fund, or investment bank

2 years of management experience in the same capacity

Exceptional programming skills (Python, Java, C )

Ph.D. in a quantitative or engineering related field

Deep product knowledge of financial derivatives

Experience working on low-latency systems is preferred

Outstanding leadership capabilities while working on individual projects simultaneously