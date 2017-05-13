Head of Quantitative Research
Remuneration $175000 - $250000 per annum
Updated 13th May 2017
Head of Quantitative Research - Proprietary Trading Firm
A proprietary trading firm focused on derivatives trading is looking to add a Head of Quantitative Research in 2017. They are willing to wait out a non-compete for this individual, as this is a strategic hire for the firm. Ideal candidates will come from trading firms and have experience with derivative products across multiple asset classes.
Requirements:
- 7 years of relevant experience conducting quantitative research for a trading firm, hedge fund, or investment bank
- 2 years of management experience in the same capacity
- Exceptional programming skills (Python, Java, C )
- Ph.D. in a quantitative or engineering related field
- Deep product knowledge of financial derivatives
- Experience working on low-latency systems is preferred
- Outstanding leadership capabilities while working on individual projects simultaneously