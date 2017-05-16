VP Delta One - Quant Analyst



The Global QA team works across research, development, and implementation of new models across multiple asset classes including Fixed Income, Equities, and FX products. The team is targeting experienced front office equity derivatives quants with at least 4 years of experience sitting on a similar desk at another top tier investment bank.



Responsibilities will include:



Develop and implement new and innovative pricing models that support real-time trading in for the delta one trading team

Support day to day needs for the delta trading desk (ie. exotic, flow, delta one, prime brokerage)

Liaise with technology, risk and trading teams to expedite the model approval process and ensure model deployment

Help to identify strong associate level quants for the team by interviewing recent graduates from top tier universities



Candidates should possess:



5 years of relevant work experience as a front office delta one desk quant

Ph.D. in a quantitative field (Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering)

Strong programming skills (Python, C )

Strong quantitative background and problem-solving skills

strong written/verbal communication skills



