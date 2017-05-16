VP Delta One - Quant Analyst
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 16th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lauren Dennis (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
VP Delta One - Quant Analyst
The Global QA team works across research, development, and implementation of new models across multiple asset classes including Fixed Income, Equities, and FX products. The team is targeting experienced front office equity derivatives quants with at least 4 years of experience sitting on a similar desk at another top tier investment bank.
Responsibilities will include:
- Develop and implement new and innovative pricing models that support real-time trading in for the delta one trading team
- Support day to day needs for the delta trading desk (ie. exotic, flow, delta one, prime brokerage)
- Liaise with technology, risk and trading teams to expedite the model approval process and ensure model deployment
- Help to identify strong associate level quants for the team by interviewing recent graduates from top tier universities
Candidates should possess:
- 5 years of relevant work experience as a front office delta one desk quant
- Ph.D. in a quantitative field (Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering)
- Strong programming skills (Python, C )
- Strong quantitative background and problem-solving skills
- strong written/verbal communication skills
If there is any interest in this position, please click the APPLY NOW button directly below.