Senior UI Developer- Leading Finance Firm- Boston!
This leading finance firm is looking for a Senior UI Developer who has strong web and application design skills to work at a boutique, cutting-edge trading firm.
- Fantastic opportunity with a global financial leader!
- Enjoy autonomy in a cutting edge environment!
This leading Financial Services Company is looking for a skilled UI Developer who has strong experience with front-end technologies to work very closely
Skills needed:
- Strong front-end JavaScript experience
- React.js experience is sought after
- Python experience OR strong scripting skills (Bash/Ruby/Perl)
- A CS degree
The role involves:
- Front-end development using JavaScript
- Working in a small, specialist team.
- Ongoing systems support
This is an opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a progressive development environment
that offers fantastic career progression opportunities!
Web Developer at a leading Financial Services Company!