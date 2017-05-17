A Tier One Investment Bank (over $2 trillion AUM) is seeking a VP IT Audit Manager that will focus on technology within their Trading Division. The Technology Audit Team is responsible for a variety of audits that cover applications, infrastructure, and security across the firm's Trading technology platform. This is an expansion hire for the team and as this firm has seen astounding success the past few years, they have plans to fast-track this position into a management role shortly after onboarding.



Responsibilities:



Work closely with business and technology audit colleagues to ensure that key risks are identified and assessed in the program of audit coverage.

Strategize with senior management to solve key issues regarding technology within the firm

Assist in all aspects of audits including risk assessments, audit planning, audit testing, control evaluation, report drafting and follow up and verification of issue closure.

Partner with colleagues, stakeholders and control community members to evaluate, test and report on the adequacy and effectiveness of management controls with appropriate recommendations for improvement.

Qualifications: