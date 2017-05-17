The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Sr C++ Developer - Tier 1 Investment Bank - NYC

Location United States,

Remuneration $60 - $80 per hour

Employment type contract

Updated 17th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Gordon Wallace (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

Sr C Consultant

Location: NYC

Contract Length: 12 months

  • Minimum 5 years of C experience, server side developer; 10 years preferred.
  • Hands-on experience and deep understand of usage of common STL templates. Familiarity with BOOST libraries is a plus.
  • Python development experience is a plus, but not required.
  • Good knowledge and experience with message based system architecture and transaction processing.
  • Good knowledge of OO design and programming.
  • Experience with Windows development environment required, particularly Visual Studio
  • Good SQL and Database skills, specifically Oracle.
  • Great communication skills (candidate will be required to interact with the business)
  • Fixed Income business knowledge.
  • FISGlobal/Sungard Martini and/or other Repo trading platform experience is a major plus.
  • Python is one of the main things we are looking for
  • Sungard LDRPS, Sungard Stream GMI the specialized vendor app is Sungard (now FIS-Global),



