Sr C++ Developer - Tier 1 Investment Bank - NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $60 - $80 per hour
Employment type contract
Updated 17th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Gordon Wallace (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
- Minimum 5 years of C experience, server side developer; 10 years preferred.
- Hands-on experience and deep understand of usage of common STL templates. Familiarity with BOOST libraries is a plus.
- Python development experience is a plus, but not required.
- Good knowledge and experience with message based system architecture and transaction processing.
- Good knowledge of OO design and programming.
- Experience with Windows development environment required, particularly Visual Studio
- Good SQL and Database skills, specifically Oracle.
- Great communication skills (candidate will be required to interact with the business)
- Fixed Income business knowledge.
- FISGlobal/Sungard Martini and/or other Repo trading platform experience is a major plus.
- Python is one of the main things we are looking for
- Sungard LDRPS, Sungard Stream GMI the specialized vendor app is Sungard (now FIS-Global),