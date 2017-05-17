The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

KDB Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $800 - $1000 per day

Employment type contract

Updated 17th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Victor Velastegui (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

My Client, a tier-1 investment bank, in the NYC Metro Area is actively seeking an experienced KDB Developer. Below are the details:

Purpose

  • As a part of Data and Analytics team work on technology solutions to solve business tasks
  • Identify and implement solutions to provide data that will be used to improve strategies performance and produce clients TCA, pre- and post- trade reports.
  • Work with Quants and Research Analysts within multiple desks (Equities, FX, Rates and Futures) to understand their requirement and implement solutions.


Primary Responsibilities

  • Work with business Stakeholders to build new and maintain existing data services and functions on top of the data.
  • Develop an in depth understanding of existing analytical libraries and help to broaden current offering. Identify and implement solutions to optimize performance maintaining fast query execution.
  • Meet deadlines in support of a fast moving release cycle.
  • Leverage new technologies and approaches with continuous improvement in mind.
  • Migrate legacy services to use new in-house framework.


Job Specifications
Required:

  • Ideal candidate has an aptitude for performing analytics on very large data sets, typically time series data.
  • Experience with various market data products specifically NYSE TAQ, TRTH, Bloomberg.
  • Strong hands on with kdb with at least 5 years of experience and 1 years of recent experience.
  • Good working knowledge of linux environments and scripting languages such as Bash, Python and Perl Experience with Streambase is a plus, but not required.
  • Experience with Agile methodology and tools such as SVN, Git, Jenkins, Nexus and Jira
  • Good communication skills and be able to work in a fast paced environment.


Preferred:

  • Experience with database applications and working knowledge of SQL
  • Working knowledge of C /Java is desirable
  • Knowledge of Pre and Post trade analytics, machine learning and pattern recognition is advantageous.
  • Understanding of build and deployment management
  • Experience as a member of a team providing L2 support

If interested, please do not hesitate to apply!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader