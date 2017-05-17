KDB Developer
My Client, a tier-1 investment bank, in the NYC Metro Area is
actively seeking an experienced KDB Developer. Below are the
details:
Purpose
- As a part of Data and Analytics team work on technology solutions to solve business tasks
- Identify and implement solutions to provide data that will be used to improve strategies performance and produce clients TCA, pre- and post- trade reports.
- Work with Quants and Research Analysts within multiple desks (Equities, FX, Rates and Futures) to understand their requirement and implement solutions.
Primary Responsibilities
- Work with business Stakeholders to build new and maintain existing data services and functions on top of the data.
- Develop an in depth understanding of existing analytical libraries and help to broaden current offering. Identify and implement solutions to optimize performance maintaining fast query execution.
- Meet deadlines in support of a fast moving release cycle.
- Leverage new technologies and approaches with continuous improvement in mind.
- Migrate legacy services to use new in-house framework.
Job Specifications
Required:
- Ideal candidate has an aptitude for performing analytics on very large data sets, typically time series data.
- Experience with various market data products specifically NYSE TAQ, TRTH, Bloomberg.
- Strong hands on with kdb with at least 5 years of experience and 1 years of recent experience.
- Good working knowledge of linux environments and scripting languages such as Bash, Python and Perl Experience with Streambase is a plus, but not required.
- Experience with Agile methodology and tools such as SVN, Git, Jenkins, Nexus and Jira
- Good communication skills and be able to work in a fast paced environment.
Preferred:
- Experience with database applications and working knowledge of SQL
- Working knowledge of C /Java is desirable
- Knowledge of Pre and Post trade analytics, machine learning and pattern recognition is advantageous.
- Understanding of build and deployment management
- Experience as a member of a team providing L2 support
If interested, please do not hesitate to apply!