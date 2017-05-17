I am currently recruiting for a sales trader who has a strong background executing interest rate future products. The ideal candidate will have come from a position where they worked on an interest rates desk and were either in a sales or execution function for PM's and or Clients. Having a client facing background and strong risk management will be greatly beneficial as well. A background on a sales desk isn't necessary but having an interest rate futures background is.



My client is a top Global Investment Bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 2 years of experience in the interest rate futures space. This position offers you a great chance to take strides in your career and further your understanding of the fixed income space. My client offers a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment!



Only Apply If...

You have 2 years of relevant work experience.

You have a strong background working within the interest rate futures space.

You have a strong background executing trades.

You have a strong attention to detail and can make quick decisions in a high-stress environment.