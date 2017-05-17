Interest Rate Futures - Sales Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Andrew S Lee (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
I am currently recruiting for a sales trader who has a strong
background executing interest rate future products. The ideal
candidate will have come from a position where they worked on an
interest rates desk and were either in a sales or execution
function for PM's and or Clients. Having a client facing
background and strong risk management will be greatly beneficial
as well. A background on a sales desk isn't necessary but having
an interest rate futures background is.
My client is a top Global Investment Bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 2 years of experience in the interest rate futures space. This position offers you a great chance to take strides in your career and further your understanding of the fixed income space. My client offers a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment!
Only Apply If...
- You have 2 years of relevant work experience.
- You have a strong background working within the interest rate futures space.
- You have a strong background executing trades.
- You have a strong attention to detail and can make quick decisions in a high-stress environment.