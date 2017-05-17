Global Investment Bank is looking to add a corporate salesperson to its team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank is looking to grow out the corporate sales desk that deals derivative products to LATAM Corporate clients. It is a more entrepreneurial environment where your work will visibly affect bottom line numbers. The main product focus is interest rates/fx, specifically swaps and options as well as cross-currency swaps. To be considered for the position, candidates must have an extensive and successful track record in the interest rate and/or FX sales space with a global institution.



Requirements:



At least 8 years of experience in an Interest Rate/FX Sales position at an investment bank

Experience working with swaps, options and forwards

Ideally have a transferable book of LATAM Corporate clients

Candidates without transferable accounts must have in-depth experience co-covering accounts

Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base