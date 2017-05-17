Rates/FX Latam Corporate Sales Person
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 17th May 2017
Global Investment Bank is looking to add a corporate salesperson
to its team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank is looking to grow
out the corporate sales desk that deals derivative products to
LATAM Corporate clients. It is a more entrepreneurial environment
where your work will visibly affect bottom line numbers. The main
product focus is interest rates/fx, specifically swaps and
options as well as cross-currency swaps. To be considered for the
position, candidates must have an extensive and successful track
record in the interest rate and/or FX sales space with a global
institution.
Requirements:
- At least 8 years of experience in an Interest Rate/FX Sales position at an investment bank
- Experience working with swaps, options and forwards
- Ideally have a transferable book of LATAM Corporate clients
- Candidates without transferable accounts must have in-depth experience co-covering accounts
- Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base