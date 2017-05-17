A leading Hedge Fund in London is looking to expand its prop desk which trades high frequency strategies. They are looking to add a mid level quantitative trader to their team to help research further equity options strategies and also help take some of the risk. The ideal candidate will have a couple of years of experience with high frequency strategies ideally in DERIVATIVES and will be looking to move into a role where they will be able to start to take risk and gain more responsibility. This is a top platform and the firm has a large presence in Asia too. This is an urgent hire and there is a competitive offer to give.



Pre-requisites:



Strong educational background in a Mathematical / Statistical background, ideally from a leading school.

Applicants are expected to have some high frequency experience

2 years' PLUS experience is a preference but not necessary Programming in C /C



The ideal candidate will come from a leading prop desk. This is the chance for an ambitious candidate too take responsibility and begin to take risk and to grow within a top firm and leading platform.



There is an unrivalled salary and bonus package on offer



