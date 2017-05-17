Quantitative Analyst
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $150000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 17th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Quantitative Analyst - Leading Investment Manager! - Boston
- Competitive base bonus benefits!
- Become a "Solution Provider"!
- Fantastic career progression opportunities!
This global investment management firm is looking for a Quantitative Analyst to join their specialist Quants team; working closely with Portfolio Managers & Developers.
The role involves:
- Asset allocation
- Designing and coding quantitative tools in Python, Matlab or R
- Help clients build portfolios
- Risk and optimisation
Skills needed:
- 1-2 years experience with Python OR Matlab OR R
- Ideally, you would hold a Masters in a quantitative field
- Asset allocation and portfolio construction experience
This client offers you the opportunity to work with true experts in their field on a variety of exciting and varied projects with career progression opportunities!
