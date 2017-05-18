Account Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $140 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 18th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking an Account Manager in New York for a financial technology
firm. My client specializes in providing solutions to different
verticals in the financial services sector. Looking for someone
that has 3-6 years experience that has been working in a sales
environment/financial services that wants to be in an outside
sales role.
The ideal candidate is someone that can speak and meet with C-level executives. This person should be motivated by building strong relationships with key players in the industry. This is a hybrid role of new business development mostly but also account management.
My client is a smaller company that values culture and their employees. Since it is a smaller sales team, you would be working side by side with the Head of Sales on a daily basis. They have offices in NY and Boston so they are looking for candidates in both locations.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for cultivating leads
- Seeking new clients by cold calling and prospecting via email
- Managing existing relationships
- Focus on client retention
- Upselling existing accounts
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree required
- Experience at a financial services/technology firm is a requirement
- Selling or presenting in front of C level executives is a requirement
- Able to upsell new products into existing clients and focus on client retention
Please send forward to your resume if you are interested, the process is moving very quickly!