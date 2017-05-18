Seeking an Account Manager in New York for a financial technology firm. My client specializes in providing solutions to different verticals in the financial services sector. Looking for someone that has 3-6 years experience that has been working in a sales environment/financial services that wants to be in an outside sales role.



The ideal candidate is someone that can speak and meet with C-level executives. This person should be motivated by building strong relationships with key players in the industry. This is a hybrid role of new business development mostly but also account management.



My client is a smaller company that values culture and their employees. Since it is a smaller sales team, you would be working side by side with the Head of Sales on a daily basis. They have offices in NY and Boston so they are looking for candidates in both locations.



Responsibilities:



Responsible for cultivating leads

Seeking new clients by cold calling and prospecting via email

Managing existing relationships

Focus on client retention

Upselling existing accounts

Requirements:



Bachelor's degree required

Experience at a financial services/technology firm is a requirement

Selling or presenting in front of C level executives is a requirement

Able to upsell new products into existing clients and focus on client retention



Please send forward to your resume if you are interested, the process is moving very quickly!