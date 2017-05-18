The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Account Manager

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $140 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 18th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking an Account Manager in New York for a financial technology firm. My client specializes in providing solutions to different verticals in the financial services sector. Looking for someone that has 3-6 years experience that has been working in a sales environment/financial services that wants to be in an outside sales role.

The ideal candidate is someone that can speak and meet with C-level executives. This person should be motivated by building strong relationships with key players in the industry. This is a hybrid role of new business development mostly but also account management.

My client is a smaller company that values culture and their employees. Since it is a smaller sales team, you would be working side by side with the Head of Sales on a daily basis. They have offices in NY and Boston so they are looking for candidates in both locations.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for cultivating leads
  • Seeking new clients by cold calling and prospecting via email
  • Managing existing relationships
  • Focus on client retention
  • Upselling existing accounts

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's degree required
  • Experience at a financial services/technology firm is a requirement
  • Selling or presenting in front of C level executives is a requirement
  • Able to upsell new products into existing clients and focus on client retention


Please send forward to your resume if you are interested, the process is moving very quickly!

