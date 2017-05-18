Systems Administrator - Hedge Fund



Compensation: 100,000-160,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that focuses on quantitative trading in securities, who is currently headquartered in New York City and they are looking for a Systems Administrator to join their team.



This role is based in New York and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



5 years of experience administering, troubleshooting and maintaining RHEL, CentOS or Solaris environments

Experience working in financial services preferred but not mandatory

Experience with Monitor model production and testing processes

Basic understanding of network fundamentals (TCP/UDP, ARP, DHCP, DNS)

Develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring

Experience working with Python or Bash scripting

The firm has a great culture, offers a VERY lucrative compensation packages and the opportunity for strong growth potential. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gf1wz@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.