VP CCAR Change Management
Updated 18th May 2017
A leading investment bank located in New York City is looking to
add project managers and business analysts to their CCAR
implementation team who will lead regulatory changes in
accordance with current regulatory rules. The candidates should
have extensive experience in IHC change programs driving new
technology solutions.
The organization is known globally for their success and offering competitive compensation and benefits, as well as offering extensive growth opportunity throughout the organization. The role will offer the candidate exposure across the organization and a unique path for growth.
Responsibilities;
- Working directly across functions and business lines to ensure compliance and optimization of CCAR regulations
- Develop current and future processes and controls to support both internal and external supervisions
- Prioritize multiple projects and utilize the ability to manage multiple projects and processes
- Consider creative solutions in order to meet requirements and develop necessary infrastructures
- Oversee testing and challenging of processes to ensure solutions and infrastructures are sound
- Identify and remediate problems as they arise from both internal and external sources.
Requirements;
- Bachelors Degree
- 6 years of experience as a Business NAalyst/Project manager in a banking organization working with the current regulatory landscape
- Experience working in a foreign Banking Organization