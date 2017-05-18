A leading investment bank located in New York City is looking to add project managers and business analysts to their CCAR implementation team who will lead regulatory changes in accordance with current regulatory rules. The candidates should have extensive experience in IHC change programs driving new technology solutions.



The organization is known globally for their success and offering competitive compensation and benefits, as well as offering extensive growth opportunity throughout the organization. The role will offer the candidate exposure across the organization and a unique path for growth.



Responsibilities;



Working directly across functions and business lines to ensure compliance and optimization of CCAR regulations

Develop current and future processes and controls to support both internal and external supervisions

Prioritize multiple projects and utilize the ability to manage multiple projects and processes

Consider creative solutions in order to meet requirements and develop necessary infrastructures

Oversee testing and challenging of processes to ensure solutions and infrastructures are sound

Identify and remediate problems as they arise from both internal and external sources.

Requirements;

