Lead Integration Technologist | Hedge Fund Administrator



Location: New York, NY



Compensation: 180,000 - 215,000 (total compensation)



My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund administrator that specializes in IT services for a niche group of hedge funds and they are looking for a Lead Integration Technologist to join their NYC team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree (Computer Science/Engineering, Mathematics, or related), have prior experience working in financial institutions, strong leadership skills, and have a plethora of systems administrator experience.



This role is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Experience with IT Operations and Client Support

Experience creating and troubleshooting OMS trading systems

Need to be application experts on Geneva and the Eze OMS and serve as a go-to resource on company side

Must have experience working with Geneva accounting management systems

Advanced SQL and Excel experience

Minor experience with C, C or C#

