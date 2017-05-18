Our client is a leading financial digital media company, is seeking an experienced event and native advertising sales person for its B2B subsidiary. This person will be the main point person with clients and will attend our live events and conferences, as well as host clients in our state-of-the-art broadcast studio. This role will combine a mix of networking and cold-calling in order to build and maintain a solid book of business.



Responsibilities:



Build and maintain relationships with key decision makers at current and prospective clients

Work with prospective clients and the rest of the conference team to develop new sponsorship and native advertising products and proposals for implementation.

Sell their suite of events and native advertising solutions, including: event and conference sponsorships; custom video, event and content solutions; digital advertising, reprints.

Identify and develop new sales channels based on market trends and client demand

Create proposals and present sponsorship opportunities to help them meet their business objectives

Develop industry expertise to demonstrate your understanding of trends, changes, innovations and overall market conditions

Communicate client feedback to staff and management team in order to refine and improve internal processes regularly



Qualifications

