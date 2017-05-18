Event Sales Executive
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 18th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Our client is a leading financial digital media company, is
seeking an experienced event and native advertising sales person
for its B2B subsidiary. This person will be the main point person
with clients and will attend our live events and conferences, as
well as host clients in our state-of-the-art broadcast studio.
This role will combine a mix of networking and cold-calling in
order to build and maintain a solid book of business.
Responsibilities:
- Build and maintain relationships with key decision makers at current and prospective clients
- Work with prospective clients and the rest of the conference team to develop new sponsorship and native advertising products and proposals for implementation.
- Sell their suite of events and native advertising solutions, including: event and conference sponsorships; custom video, event and content solutions; digital advertising, reprints.
- Identify and develop new sales channels based on market trends and client demand
- Create proposals and present sponsorship opportunities to help them meet their business objectives
- Develop industry expertise to demonstrate your understanding of trends, changes, innovations and overall market conditions
- Communicate client feedback to staff and management team in order to refine and improve internal processes regularly
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree
- Minimum 4-7 years of a mix of event and native advertising sales experience
- Proven track record in strong presentation skills and sales.
- Professional demeanor and excellent verbal and written communication skills required.
- Knowledge of conference and event sales and financial markets
- Experience selling to financial institutions, law firms and advisory firms a plus
- Entrepreneurial spirit; professional and business savvy demeanor.
- Excellent organizational, analytical and influencing skills