Our client is looking for the Manager of Professional Services who plans, directs, and controls the organization's professional services efforts. Responsible for securing services for existing clients. Responsible for all implementation projects for new clients purchasing reinsurance products. Manages project liaison efforts between Reinsurance business unit and external clients. Directs services delivery throughout the Business Unit. Responsible for setting the Professional Services' annual revenue budget, monthly revenue forecasting, and meeting or exceeding revenue targets.





Essential Functions/Responsibilities





Responsible for forecasting monthly revenue based on client engagements and driving resources to meet or exceed revenue targets.

Directs the Professional Services team and all related activities, including system implementations for reinsurance products.

Establishes, implements, and maintains professional services standards to ensure client satisfaction.

Initiates measures to maintain and improve client good will.

Responsible for identifying and securing revenue opportunities for existing clients.

Responsible for annual budgeting process and requirements.







Skills and Abilities:



Requires extensive and broad knowledge of the organization, industry, and relevant external forces.

Must have the significant understanding of directing professional services.

Excellent leadership skills and ability to motivate employees to perform at peak standards.

Strong knowledge of insurance products with reinsurance knowledge preferred.

Working knowledge of computer software and SDLC.

In depth knowledge of budgets and financial preparation and tracking.

Experience with Excel, Word, Project, and PowerPoint.

Good conflict resolution and coaching skills.

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, with external clients and internal team members at all levels within the organization.

Travel up to 20%.





Minimum Education: Single man Degree in Business or equivalent field, related work experience can be substituted for educational requirement.





Physical Conditions/Requirements:

