Product Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $190000 per annum, Benefits: +BONUS +BENEFITS
Employment type perm
Updated 18th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)
Phone +1 617 322 0144
Email click here
Product Manager - Industry leading SaaS Company! -
Boston
- $150,000-190,000K base bonus of 15% - 25% Benefits!
- Define the strategy for multiple, unique products!
- Guaranteed autonomy and career advancement!
This specialist Software as a Service organization are looking for their Product Manager, with
A background working for Software vendors to manage & deliver enterprise level business
Software products to their key clients, including global banks, hedge funds and Asset managers.
The role involves:
- Product management & delivery of multiple software products in an Agile environment
- Drive product strategy & planning
- Taking ownership of the product roadmap
- Market analysis, requirements gathering & creating business specifications
- Working closely with clients, partners & internal teams
Experience needed:
- Product management experience, ideally with an enterprise software company/ software vendor
- A Computer Science degree
- A strong understanding of the software development process
This opportunity offers autonomy, a structured career path and the opportunity to work with a true
Technology, industry leader!
Please send your latest resume and I will call you with more detail.