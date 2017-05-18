The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Product Manager - Industry leading SaaS Company! - Boston


- $150,000-190,000K base bonus of 15% - 25% Benefits!

- Define the strategy for multiple, unique products!

- Guaranteed autonomy and career advancement!


This specialist Software as a Service organization are looking for their Product Manager, with

A background working for Software vendors to manage & deliver enterprise level business

Software products to their key clients, including global banks, hedge funds and Asset managers.


The role involves:


- Product management & delivery of multiple software products in an Agile environment

- Drive product strategy & planning

- Taking ownership of the product roadmap

- Market analysis, requirements gathering & creating business specifications

- Working closely with clients, partners & internal teams


Experience needed:



- Product management experience, ideally with an enterprise software company/ software vendor

- A Computer Science degree

- A strong understanding of the software development process


This opportunity offers autonomy, a structured career path and the opportunity to work with a true

Technology, industry leader!


