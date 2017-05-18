Product Manager - Industry leading SaaS Company! - Boston





- $150,000-190,000K base bonus of 15% - 25% Benefits!



- Define the strategy for multiple, unique products!



- Guaranteed autonomy and career advancement!





This specialist Software as a Service organization are looking for their Product Manager, with



A background working for Software vendors to manage & deliver enterprise level business



Software products to their key clients, including global banks, hedge funds and Asset managers.





The role involves:





- Product management & delivery of multiple software products in an Agile environment



- Drive product strategy & planning



- Taking ownership of the product roadmap



- Market analysis, requirements gathering & creating business specifications



- Working closely with clients, partners & internal teams





Experience needed:







- Product management experience, ideally with an enterprise software company/ software vendor



- A Computer Science degree



- A strong understanding of the software development process





This opportunity offers autonomy, a structured career path and the opportunity to work with a true



Technology, industry leader!





Please send your latest resume and I will call you with more detail.