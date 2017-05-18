My client, a leading FinTech firm, is seeking an experienced algorithmic Java developer to help advance its next generation equity trading platform and systematic trading tools. This developer will interface directly the multiple teams within the business to provide the necessary software solution. This is an opportunity to join one of the largest and most prominent financial institutions in Boston.



Necessary skills include:



Expert-level server side java development experience

Experience working collaboratively to deliver complex software solutions

Strong knowledge of SQL server

Bonus attributes:



A degree in Computer Science from a Top University

Experience developing trading systems

Fixed Income Knowledge



If interested please send your most up-to-date resume to apply.a33ho1gf30g@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk ASAP as the process is moving quickly!



