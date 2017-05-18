Principal Java Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $200000 - $250000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 18th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
My client, a leading FinTech firm, is seeking an experienced
algorithmic Java developer to help advance its next generation
equity trading platform and systematic trading tools. This
developer will interface directly the multiple teams within the
business to provide the necessary software solution. This is an
opportunity to join one of the largest and most prominent
financial institutions in Boston.
Necessary skills include:
- Expert-level server side java development experience
- Experience working collaboratively to deliver complex software solutions
- Strong knowledge of SQL server
Bonus attributes:
- A degree in Computer Science from a Top University
- Experience developing trading systems
- Fixed Income Knowledge
If interested please send your most up-to-date resume to apply