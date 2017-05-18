Senior C Architect- Leading FinTech Firm! Boston





$170,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits

Be part of a bleeding-edge proprietary software initiatives

Strong opportunity to eventually be a leader in this firm!





This FinTech organization is looking to add for a software developer with strong object oriented design experience using C . This individual will be working to develop the firm's new proprietary trading platform from scratch. This firm is looking to hire a developer who has a passion for developing clean and efficient software solutions.



The role involves;



Developing cutting-edge software in Python

Working within a tight-knit group of accomplished developers.

Working in a fast paced, Agile environment





Skills/ experience needed:



Proven software development in C

10 years of professional software development experience

A degree in Computer Science or another Quantitative Field





