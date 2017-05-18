The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior C Architect- Leading FinTech Firm! Boston

  • $170,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits
  • Be part of a bleeding-edge proprietary software initiatives
  • Strong opportunity to eventually be a leader in this firm!



This FinTech organization is looking to add for a software developer with strong object oriented design experience using C . This individual will be working to develop the firm's new proprietary trading platform from scratch. This firm is looking to hire a developer who has a passion for developing clean and efficient software solutions.

The role involves;

  • Developing cutting-edge software in Python
  • Working within a tight-knit group of accomplished developers.
  • Working in a fast paced, Agile environment



Skills/ experience needed:

  • Proven software development in C
  • 10 years of professional software development experience
  • A degree in Computer Science or another Quantitative Field



This is a fantastic opportunity to join a rapidly growing FinTech firm here in Boston, which provides tremendous career potential. If interested then please send your resumes directly to apply.a33ho1gf30o@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.




