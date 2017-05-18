Client Analyst
A leading global expert network and primary research company
serving investment management firms, management consultancies,
hedge funds, mutual funds, and private equity firms with their
due diligence processes. Their network of roughly 250,000
professionals provides expertise and insights on industries
ranging from healthcare to technology to retail and beyond. They
connect clients and experts via phone and in-person
consultations, conference events, custom surveys and moderated
roundtable events.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct industry research to identify and recruit experts who match the needs of a client's request
- Monitor industry news, identify market trends, and establish valuable professional relationships with senior-level industry professionals.
- Identify and recruit the most relevant experts to client's project specifications
- Contact professionals by way of cold-calling, email correspondence,
- Effectively use industry and networking referrals, professional associations and other relationships to help develop business
- Effectively communicate the value of joining the network to industry professionals
- Work closely with management to ensure projects are prioritized and fulfilled in a timely manner
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree with 3.0 GPA or higher
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Leadership qualities, positive energy, and the ability to adapt to change in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to work in a team atmosphere, but also manage projects independently
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills and detail-oriented
- Sales experience is a plus