My client, a leading firm in the tristate area is looking to add senior commodities analysts to their trading desk. This role is an urgent hire for the team as this individual will be developing quantitative models and directly supporting multiple traders and working with upper management.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Market research for energy and gas markets
  • Developing from scratch innovative quantitative trading solutions using object oriented programming languages (Java, C , etc)
  • Extensive modeling and implementation of the models in an effort to create robust products
  • Perform ad hoc requests as specified by traders

Requirements:

  • 5 years of experience in energy/gas markets
  • Strong programming skills with C , Matlab Python, and R
  • Advanced degree in a computational field (physics, engineering, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc)
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills

