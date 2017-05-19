The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Algorithmic Java Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 19th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

Algorithmic Java Developer - Leading FinTech Firm! Boston

- $150,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Spearhead the greenfield development of risk systems
- Strong structured career path

This leading asset manager is looking for an Algorithmic Java Developer to lead the development of cutting-edge applications in their wealth management division. You will be essential to generating software solutions to support one of this FinTech leaders major client bases.

The role involves:

- Server-side Java development
- Multi-tier application development
- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment

Skills/ experience needed:

- Proven Java development experience
- Multithreading experience using Java
- Strong database skills
- Knowledge of messaging systems
- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree


This is a fantastic opportunity to join a leading finance firm here in Boston! If you are interested then please email your most up to date resume to apply.a33ho1gf3xz@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.



