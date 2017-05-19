Algorithmic Java Developer - Leading FinTech Firm! Boston



- $150,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!

- Spearhead the greenfield development of risk systems

- Strong structured career path



This leading asset manager is looking for an Algorithmic Java Developer to lead the development of cutting-edge applications in their wealth management division. You will be essential to generating software solutions to support one of this FinTech leaders major client bases.



The role involves:



- Server-side Java development

- Multi-tier application development

- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment



Skills/ experience needed:



- Proven Java development experience

- Multithreading experience using Java

- Strong database skills

- Knowledge of messaging systems

- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree





This is a fantastic opportunity to join a leading finance firm here in Boston! If you are interested then please email your most up to date resume to apply.a33ho1gf3xz@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.







