Algorithmic Java Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 19th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Algorithmic Java Developer - Leading FinTech Firm! Boston
- $150,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Spearhead the greenfield development of risk systems
- Strong structured career path
This leading asset manager is looking for an Algorithmic Java Developer to lead the development of cutting-edge applications in their wealth management division. You will be essential to generating software solutions to support one of this FinTech leaders major client bases.
The role involves:
- Server-side Java development
- Multi-tier application development
- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment
Skills/ experience needed:
- Proven Java development experience
- Multithreading experience using Java
- Strong database skills
- Knowledge of messaging systems
- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a leading finance firm here in Boston! If you are interested then please email your most up to date resume to apply.a33ho1gf3xz@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.