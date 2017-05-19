C Developer | Proprietary Trading Firm



This well-funded start-up trading firm is looking to expand their technology team in their NYC location. They launched their trading strategies in 2015 and after exceeding expectations in the prior fiscal year--they have plans for rapid expansion. The firm is very well funded and has the capital of several notable investment banks and venture capitalists in the New York Market.



They trade across multiple asset classes and while finance experience is preferred it is not a hard and fast pre-requisite.



Requirements:

-Degree in Computer science or related field

-3 years professional working experience

-Strong quantitative skills

-Capable of working with Quants/Traders/Developers in collaborative environment

-Tri-State Area Local

-US Work Authorization



Additional:

-5 years experience programming with modern C

-Experience working within HFT

-Experience working in a low latency environment

-Low-level UNIX/Linux work

-Capital Market knowledge





If you are interested in this listing please respond with your up to date resume to fintech[AT]Selbyjennings[DOT]com



