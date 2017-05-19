Quantitative C Developer | San Francisco



Boutique Equity Trading Firm



$200,000-$250,000





My client is a Boutique Trading Firm specializing in equity derivatives trading. They develop and operate a proprietary trading system, which manages millions of live quotes continuously throughout the trading day. They have circa 40 employees in SF and through great success this year, they are looking to hire a quantitative developer for their team.



About the Role:

This is a front desk role where you will work on trading strategy development, modeling and valuation and pricing within a large-scale, high-performance environment. You will work closely with quants/traders and strong quantitative/statistical knowledge is required for this role. This role will also involve developing the low-level trading system. For this, you will need experience building large scale distributed systems in modern C



Compensation can be very competitive (high base salary up to $200/250k for the right candidate) plus bonus and amazing company benefits.



Requirements:

-7 years professional C experience

-Degree in computer science or related field

-Prior experience within trading (not hard prerequisite)

-low latency or real time systems experience





If you are interested in this posting, please respond with your up to date resume to Fintech[AT]selbyjennings[DOT]com





