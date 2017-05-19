Senior C Developer



NYC or Chicago



Leading HFT Firm



$125,000-$185,000 Bonus Full Benefits







This role is for a leading HFT firm looking for exceptional developers coming from prominent trading firms. The chosen candidate will be tasked with building out and developing a modern trading platfrom for super low-latency and high-frequency trades. The candidate will implement, test, and oversee functionality of varying products. The majority of work will be spent using C in a Unix/Linux environment.



A well-suited candidate will have the following traits:

-Candidates must be proactive, and have exceptional problem-solving skills

-Open to working in fast paced environment

-Ability to handle individual work loads



Qualifications:

-Degree in Computer Science/ Engineering or related field

-Experience with Unix/ Linux

-Expertise in modern C

-Financial knowledge of US

-Prior HFT experience

-Low Latency work





If you are interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please apply directly to this posting. Or submit your most up to date resume to: Fintech [AT] selbyjennings [DOT] com



Or feel free to give us a call at 646-759-5602







