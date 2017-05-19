Senior C++ Developer - Chicago
Senior C Developer
NYC or Chicago
Leading HFT Firm
$125,000-$185,000 Bonus Full Benefits
This role is for a leading HFT firm looking for exceptional developers coming from prominent trading firms. The chosen candidate will be tasked with building out and developing a modern trading platfrom for super low-latency and high-frequency trades. The candidate will implement, test, and oversee functionality of varying products. The majority of work will be spent using C in a Unix/Linux environment.
A well-suited candidate will have the following traits:
-Candidates must be proactive, and have exceptional problem-solving skills
-Open to working in fast paced environment
-Ability to handle individual work loads
Qualifications:
-Degree in Computer Science/ Engineering or related field
-Experience with Unix/ Linux
-Expertise in modern C
-Financial knowledge of US
-Prior HFT experience
-Low Latency work
