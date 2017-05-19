The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior C++ Developer - Chicago

Location United States,

Remuneration C++ Low Latency Trading Platform Developer

Employment type perm

Updated 19th May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Dylan Gomez (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5602

Email click here

Senior C Developer

NYC or Chicago

Leading HFT Firm

$125,000-$185,000 Bonus Full Benefits



This role is for a leading HFT firm looking for exceptional developers coming from prominent trading firms. The chosen candidate will be tasked with building out and developing a modern trading platfrom for super low-latency and high-frequency trades. The candidate will implement, test, and oversee functionality of varying products. The majority of work will be spent using C in a Unix/Linux environment.

A well-suited candidate will have the following traits:
-Candidates must be proactive, and have exceptional problem-solving skills
-Open to working in fast paced environment
-Ability to handle individual work loads

Qualifications:
-Degree in Computer Science/ Engineering or related field
-Experience with Unix/ Linux
-Expertise in modern C
-Financial knowledge of US
-Prior HFT experience
-Low Latency work


If you are interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please apply directly to this posting. Or submit your most up to date resume to: Fintech [AT] selbyjennings [DOT] com

Or feel free to give us a call at 646-759-5602



Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader