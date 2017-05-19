The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Our client currently holds €5 Billion AUM and are looking to make an expansion hire to their growing team as they seek to continue with their growth.


This role will include the following functions:

Onboarding clients, organising roadshows
Provide ongoing client support
Assist and liaise with clients
Perform marketing responsibilities (in Spanish)
Maintain CRM database
Arranging investor calls, materials, client meetings

This role requires the following skills and experience:

Fluent in Spanish
Understanding of Spanish markets/regulations
3 years experience in a client facing capacity
Management skills
Analytical skills
Strong communication skills
Understanding of UCITS and AIFMD




If this role is of interest please send a CV in word format to apply.a33ho1gf4dm@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

