Our client currently holds €5 Billion AUM and are looking to make an expansion hire to their growing team as they seek to continue with their growth.





This role will include the following functions:



Onboarding clients, organising roadshows

Provide ongoing client support

Assist and liaise with clients

Perform marketing responsibilities (in Spanish)

Maintain CRM database

Arranging investor calls, materials, client meetings



This role requires the following skills and experience:



Fluent in Spanish

Understanding of Spanish markets/regulations

3 years experience in a client facing capacity

Management skills

Analytical skills

Strong communication skills

Understanding of UCITS and AIFMD









If this role is of interest please send a CV in word format to apply.a33ho1gf4dm@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk