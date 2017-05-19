Product Control - Derivatives (Credit/IR/FX)
Our client is a top tier investment bank looking to expand its product control teams with hires across multiple levels. The product control function in the firm general involves responsibilities such as p&l and risk analysis, pricing, balance sheet management and reporting across OTC derivatives, fixed income, equities, rates, fx, and commodities.
Ideal candidates would be interested in joining a high-performing team consisting of top finance professionals, and should come in looking to challenge themselves and grow both professionally and personally. This firm offers a collegiate environment and strong benefits, and is a great place to set down roots for the long-run.
Responsibilities:
- Accurate reporting of greeks and p&l to front office and senior management
- Perform daily and weekly p&l substantiation through a risk-based explain
- Analysis and explanation of the daily balance sheet, p&l preparation and reporting
- Document procedures and explain results of adjustments in addition to reconciling and booking adjustments to the general ledger
- Performing test cycles for system upgrades and change initiatives
- Involvement in quarterly disclosure preparation and review process
- Assist in the forecast and CCAR process
- Work closely with various internal departments to resolve issues
- Ad-hoc special projects as required
Requirements:
- At least a Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field
- 1-8 years in a product control function within financial services
- Experience with at least one of credit, IR, fx, equity, commodities derivatives, but cross-asset knowledge highly preferred
- Excellent communication and organizational skills, with a proven ability to problem-solve
- Proficient in Excel, VBA etc.
