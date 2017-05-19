VP, Corporate Derivatives Sales
United States
$150000 - $200000 per annum
Updated 19th May 2017
Selby Jennings
Brandon Garber (NY)
Corporate Derivative Sales Person
Global Investment Bank is looking to add a corporate salesperson to its team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank has made some aggressive hires in the past year and is looking to grow out the desk that deals derivative products to US corporate clients. It is a more entrepreneurial environment where your work will visibly affect bottom line numbers. The main focus will be interest rates, fx and commodities and working with hedging solutions for clients. To be considered for the position, candidates must have an extensive and successful track record in the interest rate sales space with a global institution.
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of experience in a derivatives Sales position at an investment bank
- Experience working hedging solutions for corporate clients
- Candidates without transferable accounts must have in-depth experience co-covering accounts for rate/fx sales products
- Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base