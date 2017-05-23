The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Entry Level Automated Trader

Location United States,

Remuneration $50000 - $70000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 23rd May 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Entry-Level Trader

One of our clients, a proprietary trading firm, is looking to add a junior trader to its growing team in Downtown Chicago. This trader will work closely alongside/support the senior members of the group to handle trade execution and operations. Ideal candidates will have 0-1 years of experience working in the trading space and a degree in a quantitative field. *Visa sponsorship is NOT available for this position*

Requirements:

  • Bachelors or Masters degree from a top college or university in a quantitative or engineering field
  • M.S. & MBA candidate may be recent graduates with relevant internship experience
  • Programming skills in at least on of the following languages: Python, R, VBA, Matlab, Java, C , or C
  • Entrepreneurial attitude and a passion for the financial markets
  • Ability to work independently and as a member of a larger team

