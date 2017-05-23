Entry-Level Trader



One of our clients, a proprietary trading firm, is looking to add a junior trader to its growing team in Downtown Chicago. This trader will work closely alongside/support the senior members of the group to handle trade execution and operations. Ideal candidates will have 0-1 years of experience working in the trading space and a degree in a quantitative field. *Visa sponsorship is NOT available for this position*



Requirements:



Bachelors or Masters degree from a top college or university in a quantitative or engineering field

M.S. & MBA candidate may be recent graduates with relevant internship experience

Programming skills in at least on of the following languages: Python, R, VBA, Matlab, Java, C , or C

Entrepreneurial attitude and a passion for the financial markets

Ability to work independently and as a member of a larger team