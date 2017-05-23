Senior Quantitative Associate - Commodities Trading - New York City - Investment Bank



A client of ours is looking for a talented individual to join their growing Fixed Income trading team working with a top tier investment bank in New York City.



The team is headquartered in London, however looking to grow its presence in the USA and as such is interested in bringing on board several quantitative associates to help the build out of new, dynamic models that will directly support the trading desk. The team is full of Ph.D level research analyst's coming from diverse backgrounds in software engineering and quantitative analytics, with an aim in mind of building the most robust derivative pricing library and analytics for a growing investment bank.



Responsibilities will include:



- New model development

- Options and derivative pricing

- Fixed income research and strategy analysis

- Market microstructure research across liquidity, volume, etc

- Data analysis using KDB/Q and various database software tools



This is an excellent position for anyone who is looking at taking the next step in their quantitative finance career. You will be part of a global quant team that has plenty of room for growth in the USA, and may be tasked with management responsibilities as soon as two/three years down the road.



If you or anyone you know is interested in learning more, please apply now!