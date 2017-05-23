Senior Systems Administrator
Senior Systems Administrator - Leading Financial Services
organization - Boston
- $100,000K - $130,000K Bonus excellent company benefits!
- Be the main Senior System Administrator working with cutting edge technologies!
- Excellent career progression opportunities!
This Global Company specializing in financial solutions is looking for their specialist Senior Systems Administrator.
Role responsibilities:
- Designing & building the Windows infrastructure
- Systems implementation
- Performance troubleshooting
- Creating processes & documentation
- Mentoring of junior engineers
Skills needed:
- Strong Windows experience
- VMWare
- SAN knowledge
- An understanding of networking
This company offers you complete autonomy and the opportunity to implement your own ideas & Initiatives!
