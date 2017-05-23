Senior Systems Administrator - Leading Financial Services organization - Boston



- $100,000K - $130,000K Bonus excellent company benefits!

- Be the main Senior System Administrator working with cutting edge technologies!

- Excellent career progression opportunities!



This Global Company specializing in financial solutions is looking for their specialist Senior Systems Administrator.



Role responsibilities:

- Designing & building the Windows infrastructure

- Systems implementation

- Performance troubleshooting

- Creating processes & documentation

- Mentoring of junior engineers





Skills needed:

- Strong Windows experience

- VMWare

- SAN knowledge

- An understanding of networking



This company offers you complete autonomy and the opportunity to implement your own ideas & Initiatives!



Send your resume to Rachel Draper ASAP!