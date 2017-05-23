Database Specialist
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $160000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 23rd May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
Database Specialist - Innovative, Software Leader! -
Boston
- $150,000 - $160,000 Bonus Stock Options!
- Define the strategy for a truly unique product!
- Guaranteed autonomy and career advancement!
My client, a leader in next-generation technology, are currently looking for their Database subject matter expert, Principal Consultant; you would have an excellent understanding of database technologies whilst managing client requirements & expectations and facilitating efficient project delivery, database implementations within required timelines.
This varied role involves:
- 'Hands on' implementation and deployment of database solutions
- Architectural Database design
- Working directly with key clients to provide technical, consultative solutions; both onsite & remote
- Full project lifecycle management
Experience needed:
- An excellent understanding of database technologies (Oracle/ SQL/ MySQL/Progress OpenEdge)
- A background working with distributed systems is highly desirable
- You may have a combination of experience working as a Database Architect, Database Developer, DBA
- OLTP experience is very desirable!
- Strong client facing skills
This is an exciting opportunity for somebody with a varied background in a client facing, consulting roles, technical DB architecture, Database development & administration; to enjoy the freedom of working remotely and providing major clients with your expert database Knowledge in a role that gives you the chance to influence rather than just implement!
