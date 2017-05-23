Database Specialist - Innovative, Software Leader! - Boston



- $150,000 - $160,000 Bonus Stock Options!

- Define the strategy for a truly unique product!

- Guaranteed autonomy and career advancement!



My client, a leader in next-generation technology, are currently looking for their Database subject matter expert, Principal Consultant; you would have an excellent understanding of database technologies whilst managing client requirements & expectations and facilitating efficient project delivery, database implementations within required timelines.



This varied role involves:



- 'Hands on' implementation and deployment of database solutions

- Architectural Database design

- Working directly with key clients to provide technical, consultative solutions; both onsite & remote

- Full project lifecycle management



Experience needed:



- An excellent understanding of database technologies (Oracle/ SQL/ MySQL/Progress OpenEdge)

- A background working with distributed systems is highly desirable

- You may have a combination of experience working as a Database Architect, Database Developer, DBA

- OLTP experience is very desirable!

- Strong client facing skills



This is an exciting opportunity for somebody with a varied background in a client facing, consulting roles, technical DB architecture, Database development & administration; to enjoy the freedom of working remotely and providing major clients with your expert database Knowledge in a role that gives you the chance to influence rather than just implement!



Please send me your latest resume and I will call you for more information.



