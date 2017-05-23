Senior Release Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $130000 per annum
Employment type perm
Senior Release Engineer - Leading Financial Services
organization - Boston
- $100,000K - $130,000K Bonus excellent company benefits!
- Be the main Senior Release Engineer working with cutting edge technologies!
- Excellent career progression opportunities!
This Global Company specializing in creating financial solutions is looking for their specialist Senior Release Engineer.
Role responsibilities:
- Designing, building & testing the database servers
- Systems implementation and monitoring
- Performance troubleshooting
- Creating processes & documentation
- Develop using Java and Perl
Skills needed:
- Strong Windows or Linux experience
- VMWare, Maven, Ant, Docker or other Dev Ops technologies
- Experience with SQL, Oracle, or MySQL
- An understanding of networking
This company offers you complete autonomy and the opportunity to implement your own ideas & Initiatives!
Send your resume to Rachel Draper ASAP!