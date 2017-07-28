Quantitative Equity Portfolio Manager - Asset Manager - Dublin - Urgent Hire



A highly successful quantitative research team based in Dublin for a leading Asset Manager are currently looking to add to the team in a diverse role. They are looking for someone who has experience with equity multi factor models and who will be able to come up with alpha generating ideas, build new models and to then manage these models once they have been tested and proved. The team is largely focused on equity long-only and they do some in long-short and market neutral. This is a leading firm and a leading team in it managing a large AUM. The ideal candidate will have experience with equity models both researching and implementing them.



In order to be considered for the role you must have:-



A solid Education background in a quantitative subject - PhD preferred

Excellent Matlab programming skills

Knowledge on equity models - long-only preferred

Alpha capture and portfolio construction experience

This is an excellent opportunity for the right candidate to work with one of the leading asset managers in this area. You will have the opportunity to not only be hands on in quantitative research but also to then take risk once the model has been implemented. There is an excellent package on offer and interviews are taking place currently. Candidates must be willing to work in Dublin. It is an URGENT hire as the team is expanding and needs someone with experience to advance them.



Please apply directly to quantsEMEA@selbyjennings.com or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com Please note all CV's must be submitted in word format, applications in other formats cannot be viewed and will not be considered.



