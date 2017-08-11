Algorithmic Trading Strategist
Location United States,
Updated 11th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tyler Robinson (NY)
My client - a major asset manager located in the LA area - is
looking to revamp their trading analytics platform for hedge fund
clients. This group conducts execution research, algorithm
optimization, and TCA within liquid asset classes and has been
given a clear mandate from the firm's leadership to expand the
business and team over the next few years. The team is now
looking to make cornerstone hires to support this growth and also
have plans to manage proprietary capital after building the new
research framework. This is amazing opportunity to join on the
ground floor of what could be a premier quantitative trading team
within 3 years.
Job Responsibilities (include, but not limited to the following):
- Build tools to measure transaction costs
- Develop web apps for Trade Cost Analysis (TCA) from the ground up
- Develop statistical models and machine learning methods to evaluate optimal execution
- Research market impact models
- Research and develop systematic trading strategies (multi-asset and multi-frequency)
Candidate profile:
- B.S., B.A., M.S., M.F.E or Ph.D. degree in technical field
- Market microstructure research experience
- Familiarity with Data Science, Data Analysis, Machine Learning, Neural Networks, or Deep Learning
- Experience working with Tick Data
- Programming skills:
- Experience with kdb /Q (required)
- Proficiency in at least one compiled language like Go/Rust/Scala/C /Java (required)
- Proficiency in at least one scripting language like R/Python/Ruby/V8 (required)
Please apply if you would like to be considered for this amazing opportunity in sunny Southern California!