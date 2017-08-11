My client - a major asset manager located in the LA area - is looking to revamp their trading analytics platform for hedge fund clients. This group conducts execution research, algorithm optimization, and TCA within liquid asset classes and has been given a clear mandate from the firm's leadership to expand the business and team over the next few years. The team is now looking to make cornerstone hires to support this growth and also have plans to manage proprietary capital after building the new research framework. This is amazing opportunity to join on the ground floor of what could be a premier quantitative trading team within 3 years.





Job Responsibilities (include, but not limited to the following):



Build tools to measure transaction costs

Develop web apps for Trade Cost Analysis (TCA) from the ground up

Develop statistical models and machine learning methods to evaluate optimal execution

Research market impact models

Research and develop systematic trading strategies (multi-asset and multi-frequency)



Candidate profile:



B.S., B.A., M.S., M.F.E or Ph.D. degree in technical field

Market microstructure research experience

Familiarity with Data Science, Data Analysis, Machine Learning, Neural Networks, or Deep Learning

Experience working with Tick Data

Programming skills: Experience with kdb /Q (required) Proficiency in at least one compiled language like Go/Rust/Scala/C /Java (required) Proficiency in at least one scripting language like R/Python/Ruby/V8 (required)





Please apply if you would like to be considered for this amazing opportunity in sunny Southern California!





