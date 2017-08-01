Quantitative Analyst - OTC Derivatives (Entry-level to Associate)



One of the top firms in the industry is looking to grow its Quantitative Price-Verification team, and is looking for ambitious and promising fresh graduates (with good internship experience), analysts (1-2 years), or associates (2-4 years). This is a close-knit team with excellent career growth prospects, and has just started accepting applicants.



Responsibilities will include:



Statistical modeling including price-verification and valuation of complex securities

Research and analytical work across multiple asset classes focused on security & portfolio level price testing

Portfolio monitoring including VAR, Stress Testing, and risk monitoring

Provide recommendations to trade and rebalance portfolios

Resolve issues and queries, escalating to senior management where necessary

Directly manage relationships with counterparties, vendors etc.

The ideal candidate should possess:



Bachelors' degree in Financial Engineering (or any quantitative field)

Advanced degree preferred

0-4 years of experience in Finance, preferably with IPV/Valuations experience

Strong knowledge of OTC derivatives (irs, cds, fx, equities, commodities etc.)

Programming knowledge e.g. SQL, VBA

Excellent communication & client-facing skills

Apply Now!