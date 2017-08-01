Quant Analyst - OTC (Entry-level to Associate)
Location United States,
Remuneration Dependent on Experience Level
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Adriel Chang (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5606
Quantitative Analyst - OTC Derivatives (Entry-level to
Associate)
One of the top firms in the industry is looking to grow its Quantitative Price-Verification team, and is looking for ambitious and promising fresh graduates (with good internship experience), analysts (1-2 years), or associates (2-4 years). This is a close-knit team with excellent career growth prospects, and has just started accepting applicants.
Responsibilities will include:
- Statistical modeling including price-verification and valuation of complex securities
- Research and analytical work across multiple asset classes focused on security & portfolio level price testing
- Portfolio monitoring including VAR, Stress Testing, and risk monitoring
- Provide recommendations to trade and rebalance portfolios
- Resolve issues and queries, escalating to senior management where necessary
- Directly manage relationships with counterparties, vendors etc.
The ideal candidate should possess:
- Bachelors' degree in Financial Engineering (or any quantitative field)
- Advanced degree preferred
- 0-4 years of experience in Finance, preferably with IPV/Valuations experience
- Strong knowledge of OTC derivatives (irs, cds, fx, equities, commodities etc.)
- Programming knowledge e.g. SQL, VBA
- Excellent communication & client-facing skills
