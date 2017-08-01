The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quant Analyst - OTC (Entry-level to Associate)

Updated 01st Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Quantitative Analyst - OTC Derivatives (Entry-level to Associate)

One of the top firms in the industry is looking to grow its Quantitative Price-Verification team, and is looking for ambitious and promising fresh graduates (with good internship experience), analysts (1-2 years), or associates (2-4 years). This is a close-knit team with excellent career growth prospects, and has just started accepting applicants.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Statistical modeling including price-verification and valuation of complex securities
  • Research and analytical work across multiple asset classes focused on security & portfolio level price testing
  • Portfolio monitoring including VAR, Stress Testing, and risk monitoring
  • Provide recommendations to trade and rebalance portfolios
  • Resolve issues and queries, escalating to senior management where necessary
  • Directly manage relationships with counterparties, vendors etc.

The ideal candidate should possess:

  • Bachelors' degree in Financial Engineering (or any quantitative field)
  • Advanced degree preferred
  • 0-4 years of experience in Finance, preferably with IPV/Valuations experience
  • Strong knowledge of OTC derivatives (irs, cds, fx, equities, commodities etc.)
  • Programming knowledge e.g. SQL, VBA
  • Excellent communication & client-facing skills

