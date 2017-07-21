FPGA Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $250000 per annum
Employment type perm
High Frequency trading firm located in downtown Chicago is
seeking an experienced FPGA engineer to join the team. My client
offers extenisve benefits as well as a very generous compensation
package.
The team is rapidly growing and you will be the third hardware engineer and take a key role in the design and development of their cutting edge product. You will work directly with the CTO and the CEO. Skills that will be interesting include; FPGA, Verilog, Altera, 10G Networking, DDR3, DDR4 and PCI Express Generation 3.
Requirements:
5 years of experience working with FPGA technology
Bachelor's or Master's degree in applicable field
Financial industry experience a plus but not required
Chicago candidates preferred but relocation support may be offered