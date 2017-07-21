This company is looking for a Web Developer who has strong web and application design skills to help our existing web development team bring our applications to the next level. This full-time developer will build real-time data visualization and parameter configuration tools to directly aid traders in assessing risk and strategy.



- Fantastic opportunity to break into the finance industry!

- Enjoy autonomy in a cutting edge environment!



This leading Financial Services Company is looking for a skilled Web Developer who has strong experience with JavaScript to work very closely with other teams and departments to develop cutting edge technology.





Skills needed:

- Strong front-end JavaScript experience

- Python experience OR strong scripting skills (Bash/Ruby/Perl)

- A CS degree



The role involves:

- Front-end development using Python & JavaScript (HTML)

- REST API design

- Working in a small, specialist team.

- Ongoing systems support



This is an opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a progressive development environment

that offers fantastic career progression opportunities!

Please apply now!