Investor Relations & Business Development

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 25th Jul 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ross Kelly

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

My client is a leading investment management firm within the private equity space operating a sector agnostic approach with a strong investor base. With 20 years experience within the UK market, my client is looking to expand their team with a hire to their Investor Relations and Business Development team.

Role -

  • Prepare marketing materials on product range to distribute to clients both existing and prospective
  • Dealing with all client queries
  • Create and distribute all presentation and investor materials
  • Provide ongoing support for existing clients
  • Promote further products to existing clients
  • Explore new clients and deliver effective sales pitch
  • Communicate effectively all matters both pre and post investment
  • Maintaining an effective CRM strategy



Individual -

  • Strong experience working with High Net Worth Individuals or Ultra High Net Worth Individuals
  • Experience in either an Investor Relations or Business Development capacity
  • Understanding of investment products
  • Knowledge on the Tax Efficient Investment space (VCT, EIS, SEIS)
  • Ability to communicate clearly and effectively
  • 4 years experience within financial services

Any candidates wanting more information, please send a word formatted CV to apply.a33ho1ggyea@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

