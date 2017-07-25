My client is a leading investment management firm within the private equity space operating a sector agnostic approach with a strong investor base. With 20 years experience within the UK market, my client is looking to expand their team with a hire to their Investor Relations and Business Development team.





Role -

Prepare marketing materials on product range to distribute to clients both existing and prospective

Dealing with all client queries

Create and distribute all presentation and investor materials

Provide ongoing support for existing clients

Promote further products to existing clients

Explore new clients and deliver effective sales pitch

Communicate effectively all matters both pre and post investment

Maintaining an effective CRM strategy





Individual -



Strong experience working with High Net Worth Individuals or Ultra High Net Worth Individuals

Experience in either an Investor Relations or Business Development capacity

Understanding of investment products

Knowledge on the Tax Efficient Investment space (VCT, EIS, SEIS)

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively

4 years experience within financial services

Any candidates wanting more information, please send a word formatted CV to apply.a33ho1ggyea@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk