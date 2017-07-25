Investor Relations & Business Development
My client is a leading investment management firm within the
private equity space operating a sector agnostic approach with a
strong investor base. With 20 years experience within the UK
market, my client is looking to expand their team with a hire to
their Investor Relations and Business Development team.
Role -
- Prepare marketing materials on product range to distribute to clients both existing and prospective
- Dealing with all client queries
- Create and distribute all presentation and investor materials
- Provide ongoing support for existing clients
- Promote further products to existing clients
- Explore new clients and deliver effective sales pitch
- Communicate effectively all matters both pre and post investment
- Maintaining an effective CRM strategy
Individual -
- Strong experience working with High Net Worth Individuals or Ultra High Net Worth Individuals
- Experience in either an Investor Relations or Business Development capacity
- Understanding of investment products
- Knowledge on the Tax Efficient Investment space (VCT, EIS, SEIS)
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively
- 4 years experience within financial services
