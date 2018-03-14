Algorithmic Trading Strategist | NYC
I'm working with a systematic hedge fund in NYC that is looking
to bring on algorithmic traders who have a successful track
record in running automated trading strategies. The ideal
candidate will be someone who has historically been successful
trading medium and high-frequency systematic trading strategies
in the equities, futures and FX space.
Responsibilities:
- Systematic Discovery of alpha signals
- Research and Development of sophisticated strategies at a medium to high frequency
- Back-testing of strategies and microstructure research within equities, futures and FX markets
- Incorporating machine learning techniques into systematic strategy research and development
- Collaboration with other team members and other groups in order to drive productivity
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 4-8 years of experience in medium to high-frequency systematic trading
- Strong research capabilities proven by a track record of success
- Exceptional programming skills (Python, R, C , etc.)
- Ph.D. in a computational field
- Experience in applying ML techniques
- Ability to work with and manage a team