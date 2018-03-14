The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

I'm working with a systematic hedge fund in NYC that is looking to bring on algorithmic traders who have a successful track record in running automated trading strategies. The ideal candidate will be someone who has historically been successful trading medium and high-frequency systematic trading strategies in the equities, futures and FX space.

Responsibilities:

  • Systematic Discovery of alpha signals
  • Research and Development of sophisticated strategies at a medium to high frequency
  • Back-testing of strategies and microstructure research within equities, futures and FX markets
  • Incorporating machine learning techniques into systematic strategy research and development
  • Collaboration with other team members and other groups in order to drive productivity

The ideal candidate should possess:

  • 4-8 years of experience in medium to high-frequency systematic trading
  • Strong research capabilities proven by a track record of success
  • Exceptional programming skills (Python, R, C , etc.)
  • Ph.D. in a computational field
  • Experience in applying ML techniques
  • Ability to work with and manage a team

