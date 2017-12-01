Quant Algo Trader (Medium - High Frequency)
Location United States,
Remuneration $300000 - $500000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 01st Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Chris Schwuchow (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A client of mine is looking to add an algorithmic trader with a
successful track record in the quantitative trading space. The
firm has historically been most successful trading medium to
high-frequency stat arb, index arb, and market making strategies.
Responsibilities for this position would entail but are not limited to:
- Systematic Discovery of alpha signals in the equities markets
- Research and Development of sophisticated strategies at a medium to high frequency
- Management and oversight of a large risk capital book
- Back testing of strategies and microstructure research within equities
- Monitoring and development of new and existing data sets
- Collaboration with other team members and other groups in order to drive productivity
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 3-7 years of experience in equities trading
- Strong research capabilities proven by a track record of success
- Exceptional programming skills (Python, R, C , etc.)
- Master Degree in a computational field
- Desire to succeed in the quant trading industry
- Ability to work with and manage a team