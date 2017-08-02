A client of mine is looking to add a new portfolio manager with a long time successful track record in the quantitative trading space. The firm has historically been most successful using stat arb, index arb, and market making strategies. The firm trades at a medium to high frequency and has access to some of the most sophisticated technology available.





Responsibilities for this position would entail but are not limited to:



Systematic Discovery of alpha signals in the equities markets

Research and Development of sophisticated strategies at a medium to high frequency

Management and oversight of a large risk capital book

Back testing of strategies and microstructure research within equities

Monitoring and development of new and existing data sets

Collaboration with other team members and other groups in order to drive productivity



The ideal candidate should possess:

