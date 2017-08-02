Quantitative Portfolio Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $300000 - $1500000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 02nd Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Chris Schwuchow (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A client of mine is looking to add a new portfolio manager with a
long time successful track record in the quantitative trading
space. The firm has historically been most successful using stat
arb, index arb, and market making strategies. The firm trades at
a medium to high frequency and has access to some of the most
sophisticated technology available.
Responsibilities for this position would entail but are not limited to:
- Systematic Discovery of alpha signals in the equities markets
- Research and Development of sophisticated strategies at a medium to high frequency
- Management and oversight of a large risk capital book
- Back testing of strategies and microstructure research within equities
- Monitoring and development of new and existing data sets
- Collaboration with other team members and other groups in order to drive productivity
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 3-7 years of experience in equities trading
- Strong research capabilities proven by a track record of success
- Exceptional programming skills (Python, R, C , etc.)
- Master Degree in a computational field
- Desire to succeed in the quant trading industry
- Ability to work with and manage a team