Sales Director
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $150 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Sales Director for a financial technology firm
that provides alternative data into the financial services space.
The ideal candidate is someone that can speak and meet with
C-level executives. This person should be motivated by building
strong relationships with key players in the industry. This a
pure hunting role that would require cold-calling and
prospecting.
My client is a younger firm that has been rated the best place to work at and the best products in their space for the last four years. They are looking for people that thrive being in a hands on role and that can work well with a small team.
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with business development leads to maximize territorial sales through active outreach (cold calls/emails) into targeted prospect accounts to identify business need and competitive and market intelligence
- Map organizational charts of prospect organizations to identify new business leads
- Manage inbound leads to properly qualify prospects and coordinate further follow up in coordination with appropriate business development lead
- Collaborate with client management to identify appropriate contacts within current accounts to market Coleman services
- Provide feedback to appropriate teams on prospect and client perceptions of Coleman, competitive intelligence and market trends
Requirements:
- Experience in a financial technology firm
- Experience selling market research or data only
- 4-7 years in a client facing, account management, business development, relationship management, pre-sales role
- Proven track record of bringing new clients on board
- Knowledge of financial services is required
- Bachelor's degree required
- Direct sales, negotiation and deal closing experience
If you are interested, please apply in directly below with your CV! The process is moving quickly.