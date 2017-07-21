Seeking a Sales Director for a financial technology firm that provides alternative data into the financial services space. The ideal candidate is someone that can speak and meet with C-level executives. This person should be motivated by building strong relationships with key players in the industry. This a pure hunting role that would require cold-calling and prospecting.





My client is a younger firm that has been rated the best place to work at and the best products in their space for the last four years. They are looking for people that thrive being in a hands on role and that can work well with a small team.



Responsibilities:



Work closely with business development leads to maximize territorial sales through active outreach (cold calls/emails) into targeted prospect accounts to identify business need and competitive and market intelligence

Map organizational charts of prospect organizations to identify new business leads

Manage inbound leads to properly qualify prospects and coordinate further follow up in coordination with appropriate business development lead

Collaborate with client management to identify appropriate contacts within current accounts to market Coleman services

Provide feedback to appropriate teams on prospect and client perceptions of Coleman, competitive intelligence and market trends

Requirements:



Experience in a financial technology firm

Experience selling market research or data only

4-7 years in a client facing, account management, business development, relationship management, pre-sales role

Proven track record of bringing new clients on board

Knowledge of financial services is required

Bachelor's degree required

Direct sales, negotiation and deal closing experience

If you are interested, please apply in directly below with your CV! The process is moving quickly.