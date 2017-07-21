Machine Learning Researcher
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
A leading hedge fund based in California is looking to add an
Alternative Data Quantitative Researcher to join their machine
learning team. The team is a small collaborative group and big
data is their core business. If you enjoy working with complex
and large data sets this position will allow you to explore these
spaces while working with large unstructured and semi-structured
data.
The ideal candidate will have 5 years of experience in a machine learning role utilizing natural language processing and data mining techniques. The candidate should have a Ph.D. in computer science coming from a top tier institution or renowned computer science program or machine learning advisor.
Requirements:
- 5 years of experience with machine learning/self-learning techniques and algorithms either with a buy-side organization, within an ML group at a top tech firm, or postdoc research with a renowned machine learning academic
- Experience working with and managing large sets of unstructured data
- Onboard new data sources and maintain vendor relationships
- Exceptional programming skills, Python or Java preferred
- Ph.D. in computer science with an emphasis in machine learning preferred
Will sponsor visas and provide relocation assistance.