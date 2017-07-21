A leading hedge fund based in California is looking to add an Alternative Data Quantitative Researcher to join their machine learning team. The team is a small collaborative group and big data is their core business. If you enjoy working with complex and large data sets this position will allow you to explore these spaces while working with large unstructured and semi-structured data.





The ideal candidate will have 5 years of experience in a machine learning role utilizing natural language processing and data mining techniques. The candidate should have a Ph.D. in computer science coming from a top tier institution or renowned computer science program or machine learning advisor.



Requirements:







5 years of experience with machine learning/self-learning techniques and algorithms either with a buy-side organization, within an ML group at a top tech firm, or postdoc research with a renowned machine learning academic

Experience working with and managing large sets of unstructured data

Onboard new data sources and maintain vendor relationships

Exceptional programming skills, Python or Java preferred

Ph.D. in computer science with an emphasis in machine learning preferred



Will sponsor visas and provide relocation assistance.