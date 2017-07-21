C++ Software Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $80 - $130 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
C Software Developer - Chicago
Responsibilities
- Engineer and maintain software components
- Write and/or critique design documents
- Design, implement and debug complex trading applications
- Demonstrated experience with all phases of the software development life cycle
Requirements
- Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Masters preferred
- Strong C programming skills required
- Knowledge of Java and C#
- 3-5 years of finance industry preferred
- Outstanding analytical & problem-solving skills