This is a great opportunity to work in the Network Data field for one of the largest 1 investment banks. The company is consistently growing its staff and will continue to create new projects in this exciting field for the foreseeable future. As an added bonus, the office is located in downtown Manhattan, which provides easy accessibility for anyone living in the NY metro area.



Working with the latest technologies across the entirety of financial products and leveraging industry knowledge and technical trends, the candidate will be responsible for ensuring customer requirements for low latency, high performance computing, security and efficient execution across complex routing are achieved.



SKILLS REQUIRED



Extensive knowledge of Routing protocols and platforms BGP, OSPF, RIP, MP-BGP, MPLS, L2-VPN s, Multicast (PIM SM/DM/SSM) ASR1K, ISRg2, CRS-1/4/8.Experience with a technology vendor or systems integrator designing, and implementing the following Data Networking, Products and technologies:

-CCIE or CCIE level experience

-IP Routing BGP, MP-BGP, OSPF, RIP, MPLS, L2-VPNs.

-IP Routing Platforms ISRg2, ASR1K, CRS-1/4/8.



Extensive Knowledge of TCP/IP concepts TCP Slow-start, Dup-Acks, Retransmits, SACK, Subnetting, SupernettingTesting Suite IXIA, Spirent, Shundra, RFC2544 and IMIX/EMIX and test setup



SKILLS DESIRED



Desire to learn and adapt to new technologyAbility to priorities along with good time management skillsExcellent interpersonal skills.Good problem-solving skills.Ability to participate as part of a team.High level of initiative, proactive approach.Ability to work in a team environmentSense of ownership/accountabilityFlexible and adaptable to meet the teams needsHonest, hardworking and reliableAbility to use Microsoft applications, Word, Excel and OutlookProficient in UNIX or Linux.



