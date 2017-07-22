Network Data Consultant
Location United States,
Remuneration Competative
Employment type contract
Updated 22nd Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
This is a great opportunity to work in the Network Data field for
one of the largest 1 investment banks. The company is
consistently growing its staff and will continue to create new
projects in this exciting field for the foreseeable future. As an
added bonus, the office is located in downtown Manhattan, which
provides easy accessibility for anyone living in the NY metro
area.
Working with the latest technologies across the entirety of financial products and leveraging industry knowledge and technical trends, the candidate will be responsible for ensuring customer requirements for low latency, high performance computing, security and efficient execution across complex routing are achieved.
SKILLS REQUIRED
Extensive knowledge of Routing protocols and platforms BGP, OSPF, RIP, MP-BGP, MPLS, L2-VPN s, Multicast (PIM SM/DM/SSM) ASR1K, ISRg2, CRS-1/4/8.Experience with a technology vendor or systems integrator designing, and implementing the following Data Networking, Products and technologies:
-CCIE or CCIE level experience
-IP Routing BGP, MP-BGP, OSPF, RIP, MPLS, L2-VPNs.
-IP Routing Platforms ISRg2, ASR1K, CRS-1/4/8.
Extensive Knowledge of TCP/IP concepts TCP Slow-start, Dup-Acks, Retransmits, SACK, Subnetting, SupernettingTesting Suite IXIA, Spirent, Shundra, RFC2544 and IMIX/EMIX and test setup
SKILLS DESIRED
Desire to learn and adapt to new technologyAbility to priorities along with good time management skillsExcellent interpersonal skills.Good problem-solving skills.Ability to participate as part of a team.High level of initiative, proactive approach.Ability to work in a team environmentSense of ownership/accountabilityFlexible and adaptable to meet the teams needsHonest, hardworking and reliableAbility to use Microsoft applications, Word, Excel and OutlookProficient in UNIX or Linux.
