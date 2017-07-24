Senior C#.Net Developer - Fixed Income Trading



Asset Management Firm - Portfolio Management



Los Angeles, CA



Circa $140,000-$160,000 plus uncapped bonus potential & benefits





Key Skills: C#, .Net, Strong proficiency with SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Excel, VBA, Middle-Tier and/or Back-End Technologies, Capital Markets Knowledge, Written & Verbal Communication



My client is Los Angeles based multi-billion dollar asset management firm with a rich history in trading fixed income related products. Due to their continued growth and success over the past 12 months they are now looking to expand a couple of portfolio management groups with exceptional technology talent to support the trading of new products and are thus looking for a Senior C#.Net Developer to join the team. The successful candidate will be brought in to focus on back-end platform development and should carry a level of proficiency with SQL, SSIS and SSRS along with C# and .Net technologies. As C#/.Net/SQL guru you will be the go-to back-end developer on small and agile team focused on portfolio management technologies. The current team includes a technical/hands-on project manager, another developer and business analyst so you will ultimately be the fourth individual with the view to expand further upon success.



Key responsibilities for Senior C#.Net Developer - Fixed Income Trading:



Work with your team to continue new development and support of proprietary portfolio management system for convertible arbitrage, written with Excel on the front end leveraging Microsoft standard technologies to integrate with the .NET code base, and SQL back end

Oversee various risk engines that are embedded in the application with real-time Bloomberg updates

Be the technical guru within the team for back-end development

Build, enhance and maintain SSIS and other processes which populate and monitor back-end data

You will be expected to collaborate with other development teams to build/integrate a CLO portfolio management system with other internal systems, including an accounting system and proprietary order management system

As a technology driven business it's also important to research new technologies and effectively integrate within existing environment



Key skills for Senior C#.Net Developer - Fixed Income Trading:



3 years minimum experience with SQL, SSIS, SSRS

3 years minimum with C# or .Net as well as any other object-oriented programming languages

Experience with TFS or other source control platform

Capital markets experience, ideally around fixed income related products

Excellent written & verbal communication

Minimum of Bachelors in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics or similar discipline

This asset management firm is renowned for its employee retention and job satisfaction which subsequently fosters career growth so to join them would be a huge opportunity for any passionate and ambitious developer. Considering you will be joining a small team there is fantastic exposure to key decision makers within the business and so the impact of your work will be known. The firm itself has always had a base salary cap to maintain parity across the business so the focus will genuinely be on total compensation which is typically substantial for outstanding performers. If you are interested in exploring further then please do send us your resume to apply.a33ho1ggx4m@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602



