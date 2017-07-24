Senior C#.Net Developer - Fixed Income Trading
Location United States,
Remuneration $140000 - $160000 per annum, Benefits: uncapped bonus potential & benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 24th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact C Dev
Phone 0207 019 4100
Email click here
Senior C#.Net Developer - Fixed Income Trading
Asset Management Firm - Portfolio Management
Los Angeles, CA
Circa $140,000-$160,000 plus uncapped bonus potential & benefits
Key Skills: C#, .Net, Strong proficiency with SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Excel, VBA, Middle-Tier and/or Back-End Technologies, Capital Markets Knowledge, Written & Verbal Communication
My client is Los Angeles based multi-billion dollar asset management firm with a rich history in trading fixed income related products. Due to their continued growth and success over the past 12 months they are now looking to expand a couple of portfolio management groups with exceptional technology talent to support the trading of new products and are thus looking for a Senior C#.Net Developer to join the team. The successful candidate will be brought in to focus on back-end platform development and should carry a level of proficiency with SQL, SSIS and SSRS along with C# and .Net technologies. As C#/.Net/SQL guru you will be the go-to back-end developer on small and agile team focused on portfolio management technologies. The current team includes a technical/hands-on project manager, another developer and business analyst so you will ultimately be the fourth individual with the view to expand further upon success.
Key responsibilities for Senior C#.Net Developer - Fixed Income Trading:
- Work with your team to continue new development and support of proprietary portfolio management system for convertible arbitrage, written with Excel on the front end leveraging Microsoft standard technologies to integrate with the .NET code base, and SQL back end
- Oversee various risk engines that are embedded in the application with real-time Bloomberg updates
- Be the technical guru within the team for back-end development
- Build, enhance and maintain SSIS and other processes which populate and monitor back-end data
- You will be expected to collaborate with other development teams to build/integrate a CLO portfolio management system with other internal systems, including an accounting system and proprietary order management system
- As a technology driven business it's also important to research new technologies and effectively integrate within existing environment
Key skills for Senior C#.Net Developer - Fixed Income Trading:
- 3 years minimum experience with SQL, SSIS, SSRS
- 3 years minimum with C# or .Net as well as any other object-oriented programming languages
- Experience with TFS or other source control platform
- Capital markets experience, ideally around fixed income related products
- Excellent written & verbal communication
- Minimum of Bachelors in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics or similar discipline
This asset management firm is renowned for its employee retention
and job satisfaction which subsequently fosters career growth so
to join them would be a huge opportunity for any passionate and
ambitious developer. Considering you will be joining a small team
there is fantastic exposure to key decision makers within the
business and so the impact of your work will be known. The firm
itself has always had a base salary cap to maintain parity across
the business so the focus will genuinely be on total compensation
which is typically substantial for outstanding performers. If you
are interested in exploring further then please do send us your
resume to apply.a33ho1ggx4m@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk
or call 646-759-5602