Credit Risk Analyst - SME Finance - Startup
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £50000 - £75000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 24th Jul 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Credit Risk Analyst - SME Business Loan Startup
A flourishing start-up is seeking a Senior Credit Officer with strong credit and quantitative skills to analyze various elements of credit risk for unsecured loans to SME businesses. The business is looking to expand aggressively but the successful candidate will be the third individual to join the credit function. They will be an integral element of the group and will need to think on their feet to support the initial development of policies and credit processes while continuing analysis of their own portfolios.
Responsibilities
- Analyze various risk elements of credit risk of customers under the assigned industry sectors/products, and also possibly some project finances applied for by business units to the Credit Department
- Present written executive summaries/comments of credit analysis to the management of the Credit Department
- Oversee the maintenance of credit quality and provide feedback to business units to ensure consistent and complete credit applications. Provide guidance as necessary to business units to ensure compliance with internal standards
- Monitor and supervise the status of problem loans
- Manage compliance with internal policies, workflow procedures, regulations, etc
- Other credit related work/projects as assigned
Qualifications
- In-depth knowledge of SME business loans - preferably from another startup firm but mid corp to SME lending experience will be accepted.
- Minimum of 5-10 years relevant work experience in financial services industry within the credit function
- At least a Bachelor's degree in finance/economics or equivalent
- Charismatic character with ability to autonomously and creatively in a small unit
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent VBA skills
- Credible technical and quantitative analysis skills
- Strong problem-solving abilities
- Effective interpersonal skills and influence competencies
- Excellent follow up skills