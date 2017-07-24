Credit Risk Analyst - SME Business Loan Startup



A flourishing start-up is seeking a Senior Credit Officer with strong credit and quantitative skills to analyze various elements of credit risk for unsecured loans to SME businesses. The business is looking to expand aggressively but the successful candidate will be the third individual to join the credit function. They will be an integral element of the group and will need to think on their feet to support the initial development of policies and credit processes while continuing analysis of their own portfolios.





Responsibilities

Analyze various risk elements of credit risk of customers under the assigned industry sectors/products, and also possibly some project finances applied for by business units to the Credit Department

Present written executive summaries/comments of credit analysis to the management of the Credit Department

Oversee the maintenance of credit quality and provide feedback to business units to ensure consistent and complete credit applications. Provide guidance as necessary to business units to ensure compliance with internal standards

Monitor and supervise the status of problem loans

Manage compliance with internal policies, workflow procedures, regulations, etc

Other credit related work/projects as assigned





Qualifications