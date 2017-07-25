My client is an elite financial firm based here in the heart of NYC. With tons of big names across the financial industry here in New York, my client is slowly beginning to make their impact on this ever evolving market. Stepping into the HFT space, my client has taken a unorthodox approach and it is paying off in a big way. Articles are beginning to surface across the Internet about the progress they are making within the industry, and with all of this success - comes growth. My client is seeking the top C Developers on the market today to join their already well-regarded team of developers coming from some of the top firms in the industry to work on and enhance their cutting edge technologies. The size of the firm allows for a flat level structure as you will work alongside quants/traders and have a direct impact on the P&L. The ideal candidate will have:



7 years of C Development

Experience developing low latency systems

UNIX/Linux Experience

Strong OOP background

Knowledge of algorithms and trading infrastructure

An understand of low level design preferred

Exceptional educational background (Computer Science preferred)

This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite financial professionals. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1ggy8u@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.